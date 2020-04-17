A Rome man is charged with armed robbery and making terroristic threats after police say he threatened someone and demanded they give him their money at the intersection of East Third Avenue and East Third Street
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Henry Gable, 30, said to the person "Give me all your (obscenity) money. I got a 9mm." As he said this, he had his hands in his pocket to make it look like he had a firearm pointed at the person.
Gable remained in jail Saturday afternoon without bond.