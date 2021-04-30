A choking incident at a location on Jones Road February 25 has led to the arrest of a Rome man on a felony aggravated assault charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Toby Barker, 27, was picked up at a location on Kingston Road Thursday by deputies who had a warrant for Barker's arrest.
Barker is accused of putting his hand around the throat of a victim and applied enough pressure to force the victim to momentarily stop breathing. The warrant alleges Barker intended to kill the victim.
In addition to the felony assault charge Barker is also charged with misdemeanor battery, giving authorities a false name or ID and two felony probation violations.