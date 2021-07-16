A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery after he reportedly struck a man several times in the face, back and arms.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Walker McAbee, 37, left the man with several knots on the head, serious trauma to the left eye, multiple cuts and a puncture wound to the back, resulting in stitches.
During the incident, a lamp was broken in the home and a woman at the residence feared for the man's safety and her own. She ended up restraining McAbee until police arrived.
He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal trespass.
McAbee was held on an $11,200 bond Friday.