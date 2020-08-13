A 43-year-old man is being held at the Floyd County Jail on two $2,600 property bonds and a $5,700 blanket bond for two failure to appear charges and felony obstruction of an officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Senika Gamaze Turman, 43, was sleeping on a bench in a gazebo at Heritage Park after dark when Rome police officers found him. He threatened officers during the arrest, saying he would cause them bodily harm.
Turman is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.