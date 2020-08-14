A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon following a police chase early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Darius Tremayne Cooper, 31, was driving on Kingston Avenue just after midnight when a Rome police officer noticed a left brake light not working and stopped him.
Cooper didn't stop, then started driving at a high rate of speed down Chambers Street toward MLK Boulevard/ He ran a stop sign and almost caused a wreck while turning left when his vehicle was lost by the officer.
A Floyd County police officer was able to find the vehicle and arrested Cooper.
Cooper is charged with felony fleeing, a probation violation and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while licensee suspended or revoked, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a brake light violation, a stop sign violation, two counts of reckless driving and one count of speeding.