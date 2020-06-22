A Rome man was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly stabbing a vehicle multiple time with an elderly woman inside of it, reports stated.
Anthony Howard Eslinger, 32 was arrested by Floyd County officers early Monday morning at a home on Cross Ridge Drive. Police allege he used an unidentified sharp object to stab the vehicle several times while an 83-year old woman was inside of it, trying to get away from him.
Eslinger broke out the rear window glass and the entire incident took place in the presence of two small children.
Eslinger is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespassing and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.