A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after walking through an unlocked door to a home of a person who has a temporary protective order against the intruder.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jermaine Antonio Nelson, 34, is accused of entering the property at 10 Landrum Place early Thursday morning to sleep in a closet. The victim has a temporary protective order against Nelson stemming from incidents in March.
Nelson is also alleged to have made contact with the victim/witness while police were on the scene and claimed the victim/witness was actually at a different location.
In addition to aggravated stalking, a felony probation violation, Nelson is charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing and filing a false report of a crime.