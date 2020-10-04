A Rome man who reportedly led police on a chase Saturday morning south of Rome is facing a slew of charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph William Wells Tapp, 27, was ultimately arrested after his vehicle left the road and stuck a fixed object off Park Avenue.
Tapp is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police and a number of traffic related misdemeanors including driving an unregistered vehicle, driving on an expired license, driving without insurance, speeding, reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, failure to maintain a lane and obstruction of officers.