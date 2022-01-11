Rome man arrested after animal cruelty indictment By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Jan 11, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested over the weekend after being indicted on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge.According to Floyd County Jail and Floyd County Superior Court records:John Fitzgerald Chandler, Jr., 31, is accused of shooting and killing another person's dog on April 30, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Rome's resolutions for 2022 Schools begin reporting COVID-19 cases among students, hospitalizations following recent surge continue to rise Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists