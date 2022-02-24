A Rome man was arrested at the Holiday Inn on Hobson Way near Highway 411 after he told a woman he would "blow her head off" while in possession of a firearm during the time of threat.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Walter Randall Smith, 52, is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

He was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday.

