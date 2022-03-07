A Rome man is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault after he shot at two people at Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Terance Tremayne King, 30, is also charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and felony firearm possession by a convicted felon, as well as a probation violation.

He was held without bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.