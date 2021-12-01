Rome man accused of sexual battery Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Dec 1, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deputies arrested a 55-year-old Rome man Tuesday on warrants on a felony aggravated sexual battery charge from September 2020, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On Sep. 4, 2020, Larry Seaborn Gott touched a woman without consent and caused visible injuries to her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night PAWS working on education campaign for tether ban ordinance Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists