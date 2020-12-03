A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning, accused of selling meth to a police informant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Christopher Scott Rogers, 37, was arrested at his East Boundary Street residence Tuesday on a warrant stating he sold methamphetamine to a confidential police informant on Nov. 20 at a location on Dean Avenue.
Rogers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and sale of methamphetamine. He is also charged with a misdemeanor probation violation.
Jessica Leann Rogers, 32, was also arrested at the home after it was found she had an active warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama. She is charged with felony fugitive from justice.