A 30-year-old Rome man kept a woman in his car against her will and stole her purse Saturday night, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Around 10:15 p.m. on Tamassee Lane, Dominique Xavier Smith pulled the woman back into his car then stole her purse as well as house and car keys.Smith is charged with felony false imprisonment under the Family Violence Act and felony strongarm robbery.