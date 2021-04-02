A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at the McDonald's at Turner McCall on warrants for battery and exploitation of an elder person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andre Donn Holiday, 34, struck a 66-year-old man with a closed fist at a residence they shared on April 1. He also pushed his face through a "glass barrier," causing multiple lacerations.
Holiday is charged with misdemeanor battery, battery against a person who is 65 or older and felony exploitation of elder persons.