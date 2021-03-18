Rome man faces multiple felony charges after authorities attempted to serve warrants for his arrest and claim he flushed marijuana down a toilet after initially refusing to let officers into his residence, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Kevin Datrell Brown, 29, was taken into custody at his home on Shoreline Drive after authorities attempted to serve a felony entering auto warrant on Brown around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.
Police claim he flushed an undisclosed amount of marijuana but the officers did recover a small bag of marijuana and other empty bag with residue.
The original entering an auto warrant claims he entered a car at the VIP Express station on Redmond Redmond road earlier this month. He is accused of taking a woman's purse with personal items and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Brown then used the woman's bank card to obtain $500 out of the woman's account at an ATM.
Brown is charged with felony entering an auto, tampering with evidence, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor theft by taking, obstruction of officers and possession of marijuana.