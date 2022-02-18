A Rome man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony after he reportedly bought $1,500 worth of stolen items.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., 42, also conspired with another person to commit a felony. He was arrested at the West Rome Trading Company on Shorter Avenue Thursday evening.

Renfroe was held without bond Friday morning.

