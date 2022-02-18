Rome man accused of purchasing stolen items By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony after he reportedly bought $1,500 worth of stolen items.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr., 42, also conspired with another person to commit a felony. He was arrested at the West Rome Trading Company on Shorter Avenue Thursday evening.Renfroe was held without bond Friday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old Student arrested after incident involving airsoft gun at Coosa High School Woman charged with theft of hospital gift shop funds Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists