A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon, accused of pointing a handgun at a woman's head.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/ warrants:
Brandon Christian Black, 22, pointed a pistol at a woman's head. When asked to stop because a child was crying, he threatened to kill the child as well.
Black is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.