A Rome man was arrested on a felony warrant alleging that he obstructed a deputy during the performance of his duties at Floyd Medical Center on May 3.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry Marcus Highfield, 39, was picked up at a convenience store on Shorter Avenue Wednesday. When he was approached by deputies, Highfield threatened to put a firearm to the deputy and then punched the deputy in the face.
Highfield is also charged with felony obstruction of medical staff and the misdemeanors simple battery against a law enforcement officer and terroristic threats.