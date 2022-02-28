Rome man accused of holding woman at gunpoint for several hours By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Second Street home around 10 a.m. Sunday after he reportedly held a woman for several hours at gunpoint, preventing her from leaving, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Anthony Richard Ponto, 48, is charged with felony false imprisonment, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.He was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 'This is not who we are': Former county GOP chair calls on hometown party to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene St. Mary's deacon killed in Chattooga wreck Burkhalter, Timothy Meyer, Mandy LakePoint, Emerson due for $194 million mixed-use project Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists