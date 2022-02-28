A Rome man was arrested at his Second Street home around 10 a.m. Sunday after he reportedly held a woman for several hours at gunpoint, preventing her from leaving, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Anthony Richard Ponto, 48, is charged with felony false imprisonment, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

He was held without bond Monday.

