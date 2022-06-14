Rome man accused of fleeing from deputies Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Jun 14, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man reportedly fled from officers after he was pulled over for a traffic stop Monday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dale Raymond Holtzclaw, 34, was driving a dump truck without a valid license and during a traffic stop, he resisted arrest which gave a deputy minor injuries.Holtzclaw is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor driving without a valid license. He was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. View the e-Edition Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Funds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigating FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Alabama court delays trial of three Rome men accused of the 2020 murder of two sisters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists