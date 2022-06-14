A Rome man reportedly fled from officers after he was pulled over for a traffic stop Monday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Dale Raymond Holtzclaw, 34, was driving a dump truck without a valid license and during a traffic stop, he resisted arrest which gave a deputy minor injuries.

Holtzclaw is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor driving without a valid license. He was held without bond Monday.

