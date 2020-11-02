A Rome man confronted regarding a shoplifting incident is accused of fighting police officers and faces several felonies charges as a result, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrell Eugene Edmondson, 39, was picked up by Rome police on Redmond Circle at West Butler Street around 10 a.m. Sunday as the result of an investigation into a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in West Rome.
Edmondson is accused of leaving the store with more than $150 worth of merchandise. When he was confronted a short time later by police he fought with police.
Officers also found a quantity of a Schedule I controlled substance in his pockets.
Edmondson is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers. He faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction, theft by shoplifting, two counts of simple battery and giving authorities a false name or date of birth. He is also charged with a parole violation.