Police arrested a Rome man on a warrant alleging that he sold a quantity of cocaine to a cooperating witness during an Aug. 20 investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randolph David Reynolds Jr., 39, sold the cocaine to a witness at 1204 Martha Berry Blvd., the Relax Inn. When he was picked up Friday, police found a quantity of methamphetamine tucked away inside a sock.
Reynolds is charged with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
He is also charged with three counts of contempt of Superior Court.