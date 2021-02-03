A Rome man was held without bond Wednesday after he was charged with second degree criminal trespass when he crashed a car into another and a house, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Steven Beam, 51, was driving an uninsured car without a license through multiple yards before he finally wrecked the vehicle at a residence on Sunset Drive.
He is charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a license and a parole violation.