Rome man accused of choking woman

May 2, 2022

A Rome man was arrested at The Grove apartment complex on Redmond Road Saturday afternoon after he reportedly choked a woman.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jason Hunter Jolly, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault. He was held on an $11,200 bond Monday morning.