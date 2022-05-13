Rome man accused of choking, threatening to kill another person Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email May 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly choked someone Thursday night, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Frank Joseph Lancaster, 25, threatened to kill the person then proceeded to strangle them. Lancaster is also charged with felony terroristic threats and was held without bond Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Mother's Day has new meaning for Culberson Rome City Commission rezones former NWGA Regional property amid protest Bartow company puts 19,500+ acres on the market as demand for space explodes north from Atlanta Victims identified in fatal Chattooga County crash Funeral services set for woman killed in Pleasant Hope Road wreck Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists