Rome man accused of causing $4,000 damage to home

A Rome man is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property after he struck the walls of a residence and caused $4,000 in damage, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Michael Derrick Salmon, 29, also punched a woman in the face and was additionally charged with misdemeanor battery.

Salmon was released on bond over the weekend.