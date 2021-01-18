A 22-year-old is charged with felony first degree burglary, theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by deception after he stole a PlayStation 4, 55" Samsung smart TV, hats and tools, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
At some point between Dec. 22 and Jan. 5, Rigoberto Calmo Hernandez, 22, broke into the home on Darlington Way by breaking the rear window of the home. The owners were on vacation and didn't give him permission to enter. Hernandez took about $1,500 worth of items from the home.
He remained in jail with no bond Monday morning.