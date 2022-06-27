A Rome man is accused of breaking into a car Friday night, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Stefan Markel Thurman, 22, broke into a 2019 Subaru Accent and stole items from the vehicle. When officers arrested him they found less than an ounce of suspected marijuana in his possession.

Thurman was charged with felony entering automobile with intent to commit theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession, and he was held without bond Friday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.