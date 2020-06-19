A verbal dispute that became physical at a home in East Rome late Thursday night into Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of one man on several felony charges
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stacey Rainey Smith, 64, was arrested at a home on East 15th Street Friday morning after allegedly getting into an argument with the victim that allegedly led to Smith striking the victim in the left eye and using the victim's cane to hit the elderly man in the head.
Officers reportedly found Smith with the blood of the victim all over his own shirt and shoes.
Smith is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.