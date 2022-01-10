A Rome man was arrested at his Nixon Avenue residence after he reportedly placed his hand on the throat of a woman and pushed her away, choking her in the process.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Joshua Zachary Morgan, 26, also chased after the woman and hit her head with a door, causing a visible lump.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

He was released on bond over the weekend.

