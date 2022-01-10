Rome man accused of assaulting woman By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Nixon Avenue residence after he reportedly placed his hand on the throat of a woman and pushed her away, choking her in the process.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Joshua Zachary Morgan, 26, also chased after the woman and hit her head with a door, causing a visible lump.He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.He was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Rome's resolutions for 2022 'Finish what we started': Floyd County School Board argues over Armuchee modernization, proposed ELOST Schools begin reporting COVID-19 cases among students, hospitalizations following recent surge continue to rise Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists