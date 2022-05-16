Rome man accused of aggravated stalking By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email May 16, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated stalking after he reportedly violated a court order to stay away from someone.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Adam Lance Compton, 36, was held without bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now School board member says 85% of Rome Transitional Academy students failing, issues aren't being addressed Rome City Commission rezones former NWGA Regional property amid protest Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave Bartow company puts 19,500+ acres on the market as demand for space explodes north from Atlanta In the hunt for Vicky White, Casey White, a retiring Alabama sheriff shared ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ with the world Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists