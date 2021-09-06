New websites are online for the Rome-Floyd Fire Department and the city of Rome's police department.
The fire department site, at RomeGaFire.gov, provides information on fire operations, fire prevention, training and education.
Website visitors can learn about programs for all ages from youth to seniors and get information on how to participate. The Fire Marshal's Office also provides resources on fire codes, fire inspections, plan reviews and how to request services.
"The Rome-Floyd Fire Department takes pride in providing prompt and skillful fire protection and life safety services; we are excited to launch the website as an important tool for sharing life saving information," said Fire Chief, Troy Brock.
The police department site is at RomePolice.com.
Information is available on a variety of services and programs, ranging from child safety seats and women's firearms safety to the pastoral police academy.
The site also accepts suggestions and anonymous tips and allows applications for assembly permits, criminal history checks and jobs to be submitted online.
"Communication is key to everything we do, so we are excited to have a new platform that provides easier access to sharing and receiving information," said Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney.
Both websites can also be accessed through the the City of Rome website at RomeGa.us.