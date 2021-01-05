A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after being returned from a correctional facility in Alabama to face a long list of local charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Glenn Franklin Hamilton, 43, is accused of stealing a utility trailer valued at over $1,500 from an address on Huffaker Road back on Nov. 30, 2018. A few weeks later on Dec. 19, police attempted to stop Hamilton while he was seen in a stolen truck valued at $5,000, and ran a stop sign, then reached speeds up to 95 mile-per-hour with two passengers.
Days later, on Dec. 28, 2018, He grabbed a woman by the neck and ran from deputies on foot while they were trying to serve a warrant.
Hamilton is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking and one one felony of failure to appear. He is also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a police officer, a stop sign violation, speeding, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery under the Family Violence Act, two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear.