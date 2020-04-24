A Rome man was arrested on Davis Road in Cave Spring Thursday night on a felony fugitive charge, a pair of misdemeanor drug charges and giving a false name to police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamie Leonard Cole, 45, had felony warrants in Floyd County and Cherokee County. Cole gave a false name to the officer upon arrest and had over 28 prescriptions in his car, including Prozac and Zyrexa. The prescriptions all had a different name on the bottles.
Cole is charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container and possession of dangerous drugs. He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.