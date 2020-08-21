A Rome fugitive remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Friday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Dewayne Vessell, 36, was pulled over in the 2000 block of Hull Avenue Thursday for a stop sign violation when he was found with methamphetamine. It was also discovered that Vessell was driving without a valid license or insurance, and was a wanted fugitive.
Vessell is charged with felony fugitive from justice and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance, a brake light/turn signal violation and a stop sign violation.