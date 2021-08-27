A Rome man had recently processed synthetic marijuana drying as Rome Floyd Task Force agents raided his home on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Nathaniel Johnson was attempting to flush packages of synthetic marijuana and pills down the toilet as police entered the home Thursday morning.
In all members of the multi-agency drug task force found three stolen firearms, at least one with the serial number scratched off, as well as over four grams of heroin, THC edibles, hydrocodone pills and synthetic marijuana.
"Lights were drying recently processed synthetic marijuana," the arrest report filed at the jail stated.
There were also dogs housed in "inadequate conditions in an unsanitary and cruel manner," the report stated.
Johnson, 29, was arrested at his home at 2531 Shorter Ave. Lot 88 and charged with numerous felonies including drug trafficking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, animal cruelty, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to animals.
He remained in jail without bond on Friday morning.