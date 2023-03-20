The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested four men on Friday afternoon for conspiracy to traffic over 10 pounds of marijuana, reports state. The four men were arrested in two separate incidents on Shorter Avenue and Blankenship Place approximately 20 minutes apart.
The two men arrested on Shorter Avenue were Vernon Dean Mandigo, 29, of San Francisco, and Antwan G. Serchion, 31, of Atlanta. In addition to felony conspiracy to traffic marijuana they are also charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Mandigo is further charged with felony possession of a firearm without an identification mark and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also is wanted on a felony warrant in Virginia.
In the second incident, two Rome men were arrested on Blankenship Place and charged with possession of 10 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
Jamaican Ja Mal Malik Mitchell, 23, and Marcus Antawn Townsend, 33, are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and drug trafficking.
Mitchell is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Townsend is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Serchion, Mitchell and Townsend were being held without bond Monday. Mandigo was no longer listed in the Floyd County Jail system.