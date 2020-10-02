A Rome man and Rome woman were arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force after officers allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in their possessions, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Dewane Sullivan Jr., 35, and Clarice Marie Roberts, 40, are both charged with felony cocaine possession, drug trafficking, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, marijuana possession and felony intent to distribute. Sullivan attempted to dispose of some of the crack cocaine by flushing it down the sink. Officers also found small plastic bags and digital scales, as well as less than an ounce of marijuana.
Sullivan is charged with misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement and tampering with evidence.
Both remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.