The Rome/Floyd Fire Department announced Wednesday it has received a $2,719 grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.
The award has been used to purchase Sparky the Fire Dog, a mascot to assist in fire prevention education efforts of the Fire & Life Safety Education Team. The team uses a range of creative strategies to teach how to prevent and deal with fires and other emergencies.
FM Global representative Blair Carter presented the award to Fire Chief Troy Brock at the department's training center.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president and manager of the fire prevention grant program.
“Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be," he added. "With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”
Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, during the past 40 years FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the world.