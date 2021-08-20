Floyd County deputies arrested a Rome couple on warrants stemming from the sale of heroin to a cooperating witness.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antonia Demarcus Palmer Jr., 31 and Tiarra Sharnique Palmer, 30, were taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into the sale of heroin Wednesday at a location on West 10th Street.
Antonio Palmer is charged with conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and a parole violation.
Tiarra Palmer is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute it and selling it.
She is also charged with a probation violation.