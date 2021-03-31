A Rome businessman was found guilty of shooting a man on South Broad Street who attempted to stop him from attacking his wife.
According to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports:
Darrius Martin attempted to intervene in a domestic altercation between 33-year-old Quincy Jamar Fluker and his ex-wife in August 2019 on South Broad Street.
“The woman was his ex-wife and he came over that morning and was still trying to control her,” Martin told the Rome News-Tribune in 2019. “He caught us together and things ensued.”
Darrius Martin tried to intervene and Fluker shot him twice in the abdomen. Rome police were on the scene almost instantly and administered first aid.
Once at Floyd Medical Center, Martin was rushed into surgery. Later that day, Fluker turned himself in at Floyd County Jail.
Martin remained at the hospital for 21 days as he recovered from wounds to his liver, gallbladder and colon, according to his mother, Shinice Ragland.
Fluker was convicted of aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary, aggravated battery, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
His bond was revoked after the guilty verdict and he will be sentenced after a presentencing investigation is conducted.