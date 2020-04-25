A Rome man has been returned to Floyd County from a jail in Missouri on a felony warrant, charged with failing to register locally as a sex offender.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Corey Jones, 35, was picked up by deputies at the Johnson County Jail in Missouri and returned to Rome Friday. A warrant alleges that back in July of 2019, Jones failed to notify the Sheriff's Office of his release from the Fulton County Jail.
Jones remained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon without bond.