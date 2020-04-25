A Rome man is accused of holding another man against his will and attacking him during a call for help early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrone Lewis Strickland Jr., 30, is accused of hitting a man about the head, resulted in bruising and bleeding around one of his eyes during an altercation around 3 a.m. Saturday. Strickland also allegedly attacked the other man while the victim was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher and continued to hold the man against his will.
Strickland is charged with a felony for false imprisonment, two felony probation violations, and misdemeanors for battery and obstruction of a person making an emergency call. He was being held in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon without bond.