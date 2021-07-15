A 19-year-old Rockmart woman faces a felony serious injury by vehicle charge after a wreck on Rockmart Highway near Shiflett Road injured several people in the vehicle and ejected one passenger, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alyssa Jordan Jackson, 19, also faces charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and seatbelt violations. Jackson is accused of driving the vehicle on Jan. 24, 2021 while intoxicated with three other passengers. Two adult passengers and another 16-year-old passenger were also injured in the wreck. The 16-year-old was ejected from the vehicle. Jordan was released on bond after her arrest.