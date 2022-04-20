A Rockmart woman is accused of giving a cellphone to a juvenile in the Rome Regional Youth Detention Center.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

On March 31, Jennifer Darlene Strickland is charged with felony unlawful possession of the item after she gave a minor a black TCL cell phone without approval from the detention center director.

Strickland was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and is being held on a $5,700 bond.

