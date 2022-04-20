Rockmart woman charged with giving cellphone to juvenile at YDC Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rockmart woman is accused of giving a cellphone to a juvenile in the Rome Regional Youth Detention Center.According to Floyd County Jail reports:On March 31, Jennifer Darlene Strickland is charged with felony unlawful possession of the item after she gave a minor a black TCL cell phone without approval from the detention center director.Strickland was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and is being held on a $5,700 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Cedartown man charged with murder in connection with missing woman's death Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists