Police conducting a road check outside Rolater Park in Cave Spring Thursday arrested a Rome woman on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Leighann McLemore, 44, was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and a felony probation violation after a K-9 unit alerted to a vehicle which resulted in a search and recovery of three bags of methamphetamine and numerous modafinil pills scattered about her purse.
McLemore was also charged with misdemeanors for having drugs not in an original container and possession of drug related objects. She remained in jail Friday morning on a $10,100 bond.