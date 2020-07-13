A Rome man remained in jail Monday afternoon on a $4,000 bond after police say drugs were found during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Matthew Wright, 31, was stopped by a Georgia State Trooper Friday night just before midnight near the intersection of the Alabama Highway and Old River Road.
Wright was allegedly operating a motorcycle with no tag, no license and no insurance information and provided the officer with a false name.
The trooper ultimately recovered quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana at the scene and Wright allegedly admitted to have smoked marijuana.
Wright was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation. He was also charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, giving a false name to law enforcement, driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, contempt of Superior Court and no insurance.