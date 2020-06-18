A man just granted parole from the state prison system has been brought to the Floyd County Jail to face drug charges and conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, reports stated:
According to Floyd County Jail and Georgia Department of Corrections reports:
Nathaniel Tevine Dawson, 27, was picked up at the Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville after he was granted parole on a 2017 burglary charge from Clayton County.
Dawson was an inmate at the Floyd County Prison in early 2019 when he along with another inmate arranged to have someone drop off 42.9 grams of marijuana at the Fielder Recreation Center on East 16th Street.
"Dawson was trying to arrange the deal," said Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long.
Tyrell Deshun Spencer Sr., of 105 North Elm Street, was arrested in February 2019 on charges that he dropped off the drugs packaged into three individual balls and concealed them in a garbage can.
Dawson now faces possession of a scheduled I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of items prohibited to inmates.
He is being held without bond for the Riverdale Police Department.