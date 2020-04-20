The owner of a Rome restaurant had his restaurant-branded truck stolen from a residence in Silver Creek, according to Floyd County Police reports.
According to the report:
Michael Wendt, who owns Troy’s Bar-B-Que on North Broad Street, reported his white 2008 Ford R-250 Super Duty pickup truck was stolen sometime last Wednesday night.
The truck had Troy’s Bar-B-Que on the front and the license plate TROYSBQ. Inside of the truck were a black toolbox, a chainsaw, 5,500-watt generator and other tools valued around $600, as well as a 9mm handgun.